06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/05/2019 - 22:35 BST

Chelsea Fully Deserve Europa League Final Spot – Blues Star

 




Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted his team deserve to be in the Europa League final, while declaring the Blues are now determined to overcome the last hurdle.

Maurizio Sarri's side take on crosstown rivals Arsenal in the final in Baku on Wednesday.   


 



The Blues had to overcome a spirited Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties to book their place in the final, and now they stand only a match away from lifting their first trophy under the Italian manager. 

Kepa, who saved Martin Hinteregger's penalty in the semi-final, has revealed his belief that his side deserve to play in the final and insists they are completely focused on getting themselves over the line. 
 


Speaking to Chelsea's official website, he said: "We are all delighted to have made it through and to be going to the final.


 


"Eintracht made us work hard and both legs of the semi-final were very tough, so we believe we deserve to be here.

"Now we have to get over the last hurdle which is winning the title we have all been contesting for many matches."

 


While Chelsea had to endure a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, Arsenal booked a relatively comfortable victory over Valencia, registering a 7-3 aggregate scoreline over the two legs of their semi-final tie.  
 