25/05/2019 - 18:38 BST

Claim From Spain: Manchester United Very Close To Landing Matthijs de Ligt

 




Manchester United are very close to landing Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt, it has been claimed.

Barcelona had been considered firm favourites to win the race to sign the highly rated defender from Ajax, but Manchester United have not given up the chase.  


 



The Red Devils are claimed to be ready to break the bank to land De Ligt, who they want to be central to their extensive rebuild under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Now, according to Spanish radio station RAC 1, Manchester United are very close to signing De Ligt.
 


It is claimed that the Red Devils have made a massive financial offer to De Ligt and it has put them in pole position to win the race for his signature.



De Ligt was a key man in Ajax's run to the last four in the Champions League this season and further enhanced his reputation.

Losing out on De Ligt would be a big blow for Barcelona, who are keen on the Dutchman.
 


However, Manchester United appear to be applying their full financial might to take De Ligt to Old Trafford this summer.

 