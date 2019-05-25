XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/05/2019 - 13:45 BST

Crystal Palace Star Christian Benteke Not Keen On China Switch

 




Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has insisted that he has no interest in moving to China this summer.

Benteke has struggled with a knee injury this season and has netted just one goal in 16 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace during the 2018/19 campaign.  

 



His future at Crystal Palace has come under the scanner and there are claims that Benteke could be off to China in the coming months where he could accept a lucrative offer.

But Benteke stressed that he has no interest in escaping English football at the moment and insisted that playing in China has not crossed his mind.
 


He admits that staying at Crystal Palace would be his preference, but indicated that a transfer could be a possibility as well if he gets an offer from an English club.



Benteke told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: “I started well in England, I want to finish in style too.

“I don’t want to run away like a thief in the night.
 


“China is not on my mind right now. I prefer to stay at Crystal Palace.

“I want to stay in England.”

Benteke will enter the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace this summer and it remains to be seen whether the club look to move him on.   
 