Don’t Want To Be Another Vitesse – Cambuur Director On Arsenal Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Cambuur technical director Foeke Booy has insisted that his side do not want to just become a feeder club for Premier League giants Arsenal.



A number of Dutch clubs have collaboration deals with Premier League giants, where young players move to the Netherlands for development on loan deals.











NAC Breda have an agreement in place with Manchester City and Vitesse are known for being the breeding ground for talents coming out of the Chelsea academy.



Cambuur have been in talks with Arsenal over a collaboration deal and a group from the Dutch second tier side were in England this week for a tour of the Gunners' facilities.





But the club’s technical director stressed that they do not want to be a feeder club for Arsenal.







He insisted that the two clubs are still in deliberations over entering the partnership as they want to assess how both can help each other in the long run.



“On the contrary, we don’t want to become another NAC Breda or Vitesse”, Booy told Dutch daily the Leeuwarder Courant when asked whether they are looking to sign players on loan from Arsenal.





“It is not yet that far, it was just a broad working visit and that involved all sorts of things.



“Both clubs will first start thinking about what we could possibly do for each other.”



Arsenal have been keen to find a solution for their young talents, but Cambuur do not want to pack their team full of Gunners loan stars.

