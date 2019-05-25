I Want To Keep Improving – Leeds United Youngster Proud To Sign Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United academy graduate Harrison Male has revealed that his aim after signing his first professional contract is to continue improving and push through to the first team scene.



The 18-year-old signed a professional contract with the Whites earlier this week and will remain at the club until at least the end of next season.











The teenager, who has been developed in Leeds' famous academy, made two starts for the Under-18s last season.



He was also in a number of matchday squads for the club's Under-23 side, standing between the sticks on five occasions.





The aim now though for the youngster will be to get further game-time for the Under-23s, and try to follow in the footsteps of many of the other academy graduates to make it to the first-team in the future and play at Elland Road.







“I am very proud, I’ve been at the club for 10 years now", Male told Leeds' official site.



“It is a happy moment for me and my family to get my first professional contract here and hopefully it is the first of many.





“The vibe is good in the club, the Under-23s have been doing really well along with the Under-18s and we’ve achieved a lot over the last couple of years.



“My aim now is to continue improving and to try and hopefully one day get onto the pitch at Elland Road and start a game for the first team.”



Male has been capped by England at Under-16 level.

