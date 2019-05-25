I’ll Name Three – Rangers Star Opens Up On Most Talented Team-mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has picked out three players who stand out as the best he has ever played alongside.



Defoe switched to Rangers on an 18-month loan deal from Premier League side Bournemouth in the January transfer window this year.













Now 36 years old, the striker has played alongside some of the finest players to have graced England's Premier League, along with turning out for the Three Lions at international level.



And Defoe, unable to pick one best player he has played alongside, plumped for three.





He told Rangers TV: "I'll name three [for the best player I’ve ever played with], Steven Gerrard, Luka Modric and Wayne Rooney."







Defoe, who idolised Arsenal legend Ian Wright growing up, also revealed that he feels his game is similar to the ex-striker's.



"Probably Wrighty [I’d compare my game to].





"Literally I used to watch his DVD every day, all day", Defoe added.



Defoe, who has scored over 100 goals in the Premier League, is the eighth-highest goalscorer in Premier League history.



He has managed more goals in the Premier League (150) than his idol Wright (113).



Defoe will be looking to kick on at Rangers over the course of the summer as he bids to hit the ground running when the new Scottish Premiership season rolls out.



