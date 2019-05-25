Jonny Hayes Starts, Karamoko Dembele On Bench – Celtic Team vs Hearts Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hearts vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Cup Final

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have named their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Craig Levein's Hearts side in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park this afternoon.



The Bhoys know if they can see off the Jambos at the national stadium then it will complete an historic treble treble of trophies.













Interim boss Neil Lennon must make do without Jack Hendry, Dedryck Boyata, Craig Gordon, Eboue Kouassi, Ryan Christie and Daniel Arzani, while Leigh Griffiths is still unavailable. Kieran Tierney is not in the squad, while Oliver Burke too misses out.



Lennon opts to select Scott Bain in goal, while for Celtic's centre-back pairing he picks Jozo Simunovic and Kristoffer Ajer. Mikael Lustig and Jonny Hayes operate as full-backs.





Further up the pitch, the Celtic manager will look to Scott Brown to control midfield, while also in the engine room with him is Callum McGregor. Tom Rogic, James Forrest and Mikey Johnston support Odsonne Edouard.







If the Celtic manager needs to shake things up he has a bench full of options, including Karamoko Dembele and Nir Bitton.





Celtic Team vs Hearts



Bain, Lustig, Simunovic, Ajer, Hayes, Brown, McGregor, Rogic, Forrest, Johnston, Edouard



Substitutes: De Vries, Toljan, Bitton, Sinclair, Ntcham, Benkovic, Dembele

