Lazio Press Brakes On Chelsea Star Race Following Injury

Lazio have made initial contact to probe the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but his injury could scupper a potential move to Italy.



The midfielder has played more football this season at Chelsea but has continued to struggle to become a certainty in their starting eleven.











Loftus-Cheek has piqued the interest of several clubs with his performances for Chelsea this season and Lazio have been keen on signing him



According to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, sporting director Igli Tare is very appreciative of the midfielder’s talents and is prepared to make a move for him.





The Lazio deal-maker has already held initial talks to probe the possibility of taking Loftus-Cheek to Rome.







However, the midfielder picked up a serious knee injury in a post-season friendly in the United States and has undergone surgery.



Loftus-Cheek is now expected to miss the start of the new season and Lazio have, for the moment, pushed the brakes on their pursuit.





The club will keep tabs on his recovery but with the player unlikely to recover in time to feature at the start of the season, Lazio are not expected to sign him.

