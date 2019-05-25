Leeds United Supremo Not Planning Stake Sale Despite Qatar Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is not considering selling another stake in the club, despite interest from Qatar, it has been claimed.



Paris Saint-Germain's owners, Qatar Sports Investments, have been linked with preparing to buy a stake in Leeds, as they aim to make their first investment in English football.













It has been claimed that the Qatar group are looking to buy a controlling stake in Leeds and have been in talks with Radrizzani.



But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Radrizzani is not at present looking to sell a stake in the Whites.





The Italian businessman sold ten per cent of Leeds last year to 49er Enterprises, the investment part of the NFL side San Francisco 49ers.







But it appears Radrizzani has no current plans to further dilute his holding in Leeds.



The Whites only narrowly missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League this season, while they then fell at the first hurdle in the playoffs.





Radrizzani has warned of a difficult summer in the transfer market for Leeds.



