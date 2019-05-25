XRegister
06 October 2018

25/05/2019 - 15:02 BST

Liverpool Probe Situation Around 17-Year-Old Talent, Looking For Opening

 




Liverpool have been probing for an opening to hijack Watford's move for Fluminense talent Joao Pedro.

The Hornets have an agreement in place to sign the Brazilian from Fluminense, with the attacker expected to move to England in January 2020 at the earliest; he is currently under 18.  


 



If Fluminense looked to let Joao Pedro go somewhere else then they would have to pay a fine of €20m to Watford.

However, according to Brazilian outlet Globoesporte, Liverpool are alive to the 17-year-old's talents and have been probing the situation, including the agreement with Watford.
 


The Reds may look to try to find a way to hijack Watford's swoop for Joao Pedro – and one is available.



Liverpool though are not the only side keeping close tabs on Joao Pedro's situation as it is claimed several other clubs are firm fans of the Brazilian.

Joao Pedro has been tipped for big things and Watford will hope they can keep his arrival on course.
 


But the sale has not yet officially gone through, with the contract a purchase option, which will see the Hornets pay €2.5m, with a further €7.5m potentially to come in add-ons.

The fine clause kicks in if Fluminense do not sell or if Joao Pedro refuses to go.

It would be possible for another club to pay Fluminense the €20m, to pay the fine clause, and then negotiate a new deal.

 