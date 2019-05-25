Manchester City To Hold New Contract Talks With Leroy Sane

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City will soon hold talks with the representatives of Bayern Munich target Leroy Sane over a new contract for the winger.



The 23-year-old winger has two years left on his current deal and he has been heavily linked with a return to Germany this summer.













Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that the club will put in the effort to sign the ex-Schalke winger, but has insisted that there have been no formal talks between the two clubs yet.



Manchester City are bracing to receive a bid from Bayern Munich, but it has been claimed that no offer has landed at their door yet.





And according to the Times, Manchester City will soon meet the representatives of the winger and discuss the possibility of the player signing a new contract.







The parties have been in talks over the last 18 months over Sane’s extension, but an agreement has not been found yet.



With only two years left on his current deal, Manchester City are trying to gauge whether the player has an appetite to sign a new deal with the club.





Manchester City could consider letting him go if there are indications that Sane does not want to sign on fresh terms.

