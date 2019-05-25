XRegister
25/05/2019 - 13:41 BST

Manchester United Looking To Land La Liga Left-Back

 




Manchester United have been in negotiations with Real Betis in their efforts to sign full-back Junior Firpo this summer.

Luke Shaw earned the Player of the Year award at Manchester United this season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants more options in the left-back position ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.  


 



Manchester United are already working to bring in a new right-back this summer and it seems the club are also looking to strengthen the other defensive flank as well.

The Premier League giants have done their checks on Firpo and according to Spanish daily AS, the club are in talks with Betis to take the 22-year-old defender to England in the coming months.
 


Firpo has struggled with injuries but he finished the campaign strongly, starting Real Betis’ last seven league games.



The former Spain Under-21 international has been identified as a target and the club are keen to get a deal over the line.

It has been claimed that Manchester United are prepared to pay a fee in the region of €25m to €30m to Betis for Firpo this summer.
 


Firpo has a contract until 2023 with Betis but it seems the club could be prepared to cash in on him.   
 