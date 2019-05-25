XRegister
06 October 2018

25/05/2019 - 21:06 BST

Newcastle United Enquired About Inter Teenager On Friday, Italians Want Antonio Conte’s Opinion

 




Newcastle United have made an enquiry for young Inter striker Eddie Salcedo, but the Nerazzurri are not minded to let him go and want Antonio Conte to assess him.

Just 17 years old, the striker has enjoyed a positive season with Inter's youth teams and the Nerazzurri will activate their option to sign him on a permanent basis from Genoa.  


 



Inter will pay Genoa a fee of €8m to keep hold of Salcedo, while in the summer they will make a decision over what to do with him.

The club could let him leave on loan or keep him in the youth ranks, with the occasional foray into the senior ranks.
 


The teenager is not short of admirers and, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Monaco enquired about him last month, while Newcastle asked about him on Friday.



But Inter want incoming coach Conte to take a close look at Salcedo before deciding what to do with him next season.

Salcedo scored 13 goals at youth level for Inter this season, while he also turned out for the club in the UEFA Youth League.
 


He qualifies to play for Colombia at international level, but has been capped by Italy's Under-19s.

 