06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/05/2019 - 18:45 BST

Photo: Rangers Target Sheyi Ojo Drops Hint On Future

 




Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has dropped a hint over his future, suggesting he may be set for another learning experience on loan, amid speculation he will be moving to Rangers this summer.

Ojo has just completed a season in France at Ligue 1 club Reims, where he clocked 15 appearances in the French top flight.  


 



The 21-year-old has been tipped for another loan switch away from Anfield next season, as Liverpool bid to hand him more first team experience, and Steven Gerrard's Rangers have been heavily linked with him.

And Ojo has dropped a hint over his future, indicating he may well be about to go out on loan again.
 


The winger has been away from Liverpool on various loan stints, with time at Wigan Athletic, Wolves and Fulham.



He posted a photograph on social media which read: "Playing in different environments and leagues has stretched me.

"With each loan I've been able to learn something new."
 


Ojo also wrote: "next season.."

It remains to be seen if Gerrard will be able to count on the services of the winger at Rangers next season, with the Gers looking to close the gap on Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent has just completed a season-long loan at Rangers.

 

 