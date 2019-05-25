Sunderland Are Vulnerable, Charlton Boss Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has stressed the need for his team to show respect to Sunderland in the League One playoff final on Sunday, but insists he knows where the Black Cats can be vulnerable.



The two sides, emerging from the semi-finals, are scheduled to meet each other for one final time this season at Wembley in order to decide who plays in the Championship next season.













Ahead of the match Charlton boss Bowyer took time to insist that he knows all about the weaknesses of his opponents and will be ready to exploit them.



“They’re a good side”, Bowyer was quoted as saying by Newsshopper.





“We have to respect them, but they’ve got weaknesses."







According to the Charlton manager, Sunderland are good when going forward, but are vulnerable to counter-attacks – an area his team will have to exploit.



“As good as they are going forward they are just as vulnerable on the turn over, so that’s something we’ve been working on.





“But nothing changes, it’s a game of football, two teams with players who will give everything, with a lot of players who’ll have to make decisions as individuals, and hopefully our side make more better decisions than theirs.”



Charlton held Sunderland to a 1-1 draw at home in the regular season, though lost 2-1 away at the Stadium of Light.

