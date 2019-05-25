Sunderland Legend Urges Senior Professionals To Step Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland great Niall Quinn believes that the experienced players will need to put on a performance and will have to rally the players around them when the Black Cats face Charlton Athletic in the League One playoff final on Sunday.



The two sides will face each other in the final game of the season as they aim to decide who will play in the Championship next season.











Sunderland's visit to Wembley will be their second of the season after they lost in the EFL Trophy final against Portsmouth.



Jack Ross' side is packed with experienced players, with Aiden McGeady, Grant Leadbitter and Lee Cattermole all expected to play key roles. And Sunderland legend Quinn thinks the senior professionals will have a big responsibility in the final.





"They’ll need to perform but they’ll also need to rally players around them", Quinn told Quest, via Chronicle Live.







"They need to get a mood in the team that’s not afraid, to be level-headed and play through the atmosphere – plus stick to a game plan.



"I’m sure that’s as important to them as they’re own individual performances. It will take a lot of that."





Quinn also expects nothing less than a battle against Charlton.



"It will be a real tough battle but they showed in the second leg that they have those qualities.



"They stood shoulder to shoulder and put in a great battling performance to get here.



"Build on that, be measured, control the energy levels.



"Don’t let the occasion pass you by and have a bit of luck."



Sunderland are the bookmakers' favourites to get the better of Charlton at Wembley.

