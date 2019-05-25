Tottenham Fail In Attempt For La Liga Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis have rejected an offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso following talks over his potential transfer.



The Argentine midfielder joined Real Betis from Paris Saint-Germain, on an initial loan deal, last summer and could move again a year later.









Lo Celso has had a terrific season in Spanish football and has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in all competitions for Betis during the campaign.



His performances have led to interest from Tottenham and the north London club have moved forward with an attempt to take him to the Premier League this summer.





According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham have seen a €60m bid rejected by the Spanish outfit for the midfielder.



Lo Celso has a buy-out clause worth €100m and as Betis would have to pay 20 per cent of the proceeds to PSG, they want to earn at least €60m to €65m for their coffers.



It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to table a bigger bid for the Argentine or look for other targets.





Spurs are said to be eyeing Lo Celso as a long term replacement for Christian Eriksen, who could join Real Madrid this summer.

