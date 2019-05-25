Udinese Identify Asking Price For Tottenham and Napoli Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Udinese have set the amount they will accept to sell Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur target Rodrigo De Paul this summer.



De Paul is a man in demand and Udinese have been keen to keep hold of him, though serious interest in the player means the odds are turning against them being able to do so.













Tottenham and Inter have both made enquiries for De Paul as they bid to take the pulse of the situation.



Napoli meanwhile are pressing more intently as they work hard to make sure they win the race for the 25-year-old Argentine winger.





Now Udinese have identified the figure at which they would be willing to let the former Valencia man move on this summer.







According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Udinese are looking to bank €35m from selling De Paul.



Udinese landed De Paul from Valencia in the summer of 2016, after he had failed to make an impact at the Spanish giants.





De Paul has played in all but one of Udinese's 37 Serie A matches this season, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists.



He is under contract at the club until 2023.



