32-Year-Old Could Exit Leeds United

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla could exit Elland Road this summer, it has been claimed.



Casilla, 32, only joined Leeds in the January transfer window, penning a four-and-a-half-year deal as he linked up with the Whites from Real Madrid.













Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa quickly made Casilla his number 1 between the sticks, relegating Bailey Peacock-Farrell to the bench.



But after Leeds' failure to win promotion to the Premier League, Casilla could be heading for the exit door, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





It has been suggested the goalkeeper could go back to Spain and it is claimed that it is possible Casilla will go.







Losing the experienced shot-stopper would be a blow for Leeds and the Whites would have to kick off the search for a new goalkeeper.



And all eyes would be on whether Leeds opt to bring in a number 2 and trust in Peacock-Farrell as number 1 again, or look to sign someone to slot straight into the team.





Casilla, 32, made 19 appearances for Leeds over the second half of the season.



