Arsenal Take Position To Move For Manchester United Targeted Teen Talent, Could Meet Key Demand

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are ready to move for Manchester United target William Saliba, with the Gunners preparing to slap in a bid with Saint-Etienne for his services.



Saint-Etienne moved to lock down the 18-year-old recently on a new contract running until 2023, but he could still leave if the club receive a proposal set at the €30m mark.













Les Verts also favour selling Saliba only if he is allowed to return on a season-long loan deal, a key demand that will be made in any negotiation.



Manchester United are interested in the defender, while Portuguese giants Benfica are keeping a close eye on his progress.





But Arsenal could be about to make a concrete move for Saliba, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.







The Gunners are firm fans of the teenage talent and have started to position themselves to make a firm proposal.



It is also claimed that the north London side have not ruled out meeting Saint-Etienne's key desire, that Saliba returns on loan after being sold.





But the jury is out on whether Arsenal are in a position to offer the €30m fee that Les Verts are looking for.



If the Gunners do not win the Europa League final and qualify for the Champions League as a result, then their transfer budget is tipped to be restricted in the summer.



