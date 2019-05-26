Claim From France: Crystal Palace, Everton and Newcastle Amongst Clubs Keen On Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Everton are all interested in snapping up Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin.



The highly-rated attacker is expected to be in demand this summer and has already been linked with Arsenal and AC Milan.













Nice are looking to bring in cash in the transfer window, which is now open for Premier League clubs to do business, and Saint-Maximin has been identified as a likely source of funds.



He has significant interest in England and, according to French daily the Nice-Matin, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Everton are amongst those clubs interested.





The wide-man has admitted he has interest from clubs outside France and a deal looks to be on the cards.







It remains to be seen when any of the trio will firm up their interest by slapping in an official offer for Saint-Maximin.



The winger scored six goals in Ligue 1 for Nice this season, in 33 appearances, as well as providing four assists.





The 22-year-old is set to enter the final year of his contract with Nice.



