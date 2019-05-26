XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/05/2019 - 16:38 BST

Figure Nottingham Forest Ready To Pay For Hull City Star Identified

 




Nottingham Forest are willing to pay Hull City £2.5m to land Poland winger Kamil Grosicki, it has been claimed.

Tricky Trees boss Martin O'Neill is a big fan of Grosicki and wants to take him to the City Ground this summer.  


 



Grosicki is entering the final year of his contract at Hull and could be on the move to pastures new for the right price, as the Tigers look to earn a fee for him.

And Nottingham Forest are prepared to put down £2.5m to take him from the Tigers, according to the Sun's Alan Nixon.
 


Grosicki was a key man for Hull in the recently concluded season and scored nine goals in 39 Championship appearances, along with providing 12 assists.



O'Neill has identified the Pole as a key target, though Forest may have to offload players first before pushing a deal through.

Whether Hull would be willing to play ball at £2.5m for Grosicki remains to be seen.
 


The Poland international has made close to 100 appearances for Hull since landing at the club in 2017.

Grosicki has been capped by Poland on 66 occasions.

 