26/05/2019 - 18:14 BST

I’m Trying To Soak Up All The Advice – Liverpool Teen Talent On First Team Squad Exposure

 




Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has admitted he is looking to soak up as much as he can from the senior professionals at Anfield.

The 19-year-old is with Liverpool at their Spanish training camp, with the Reds preparing for Saturday's Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.  


 



Brewster was on the bench for the Reds in their famous semi-final second leg win over Barcelona at Anfield and is keen to continue to push forward with his development.

The young attacker wants to take the opportunity of being in and amongst the first team group to soak up as much as he can from the senior professionals and Jurgen Klopp.
 


"I try to take as much advice as I can because they’re all here for a reason", Brewster told LFC TV.



"They’re all playing at the highest level for a reason, so if you can take a bit of everything from everybody it’ll make you an even better player.

"I try to take advice from every player and the manager", the Liverpool starlet added.
 


Brewster's season has been derailed by injury, with the striker having managed only 147 minutes of football across two Premier League 2 games for the Under-23s.

But he could end the season on a high if he can secure a place in the matchday squad on Saturday and help Liverpool to win the Champions League.

 