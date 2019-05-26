Not Many Better Loans Than At Rangers – Nottingham Forest Legend Sees Joe Worrall Benefit

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest legend Kenny Burns believes that a loan spell at Rangers will have been a hugely beneficial time away from the City Ground for Joe Worrall.



The English Championship club opted to let Worrall head to Ibrox on loan last summer, with Burns at the time not being in favour of allowing the young centre-back to leave.













But now Worrall has a whole season of football at Rangers under his belt and has returned to Nottingham Forest, Burns believes there are not many better loan stints he could have had.



Burns is of the view that turning out in the pressure-cooker environment of the Old Firm, and in front of packed crowds, can only have done Worrall the world of good.





The Tricky Trees legend wrote in his Nottingham Post column: "As loan moves go, you’d struggle to get better than going to one of the Old Firm and there would be no experience quite like it. Martin O’Neill, Roy Keane and Steve Guppy will testify to that.







"Playing in front of almost 50,000 at Ibrox every other week, the pressure and expectation that goes with playing for a club like that is remarkable.



"Then there’s the small matter of playing in the Old Firm games against Celtic which, in some ways, are nothing like games you get in England, there’s no place to hide in that environment and if you make a mistake in one of those games, blimey, you know about it", Burns added.





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was keen to snap up Worrall on a permanent basis and saw off an effort from Nottingham Forest to end the loan early in January.



Worrall however has delighted at his return to his boyhood club.



