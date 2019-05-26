XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/05/2019 - 13:53 BST

Photo: Love It – Liverpool Star Impressed With Flag, Vows To Sign And Return If Final Won

 




Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left impressed by a flag a Reds supporting dad and son have produced for the Champions League final in Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp's men are due to go up against fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Spanish capital, as they seek to win their sixth European Cup.  


 



Alexander-Arnold has been a key man for the Reds throughout their run in the tournament and a flag showing the full-back as the figure in a postage stamp and lauding his "first class delivery" has been produced.

The defender is impressed and, reacting on social media, wrote: "Love it! If we will I'll sign it and deliver it back."
 


Alexander-Arnold will be hoping Klopp starts him at right-back in what will be the biggest game of his career to date.



Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title by just a point, to Manchester City, but can end the season celebrating by winning the Champions League.

Klopp will have to turn around a poor record in finals if they are to do so however.
 


The German has led Liverpool in the finals of the EFL Cup, Europa League and Champions League, and lost all three.

 