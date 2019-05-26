Photo: Love It – Liverpool Star Impressed With Flag, Vows To Sign And Return If Final Won

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left impressed by a flag a Reds supporting dad and son have produced for the Champions League final in Madrid.



Jurgen Klopp's men are due to go up against fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Spanish capital, as they seek to win their sixth European Cup.













Alexander-Arnold has been a key man for the Reds throughout their run in the tournament and a flag showing the full-back as the figure in a postage stamp and lauding his "first class delivery" has been produced.



The defender is impressed and, reacting on social media, wrote: "Love it! If we will I'll sign it and deliver it back."





Alexander-Arnold will be hoping Klopp starts him at right-back in what will be the biggest game of his career to date.







Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title by just a point, to Manchester City, but can end the season celebrating by winning the Champions League.



Klopp will have to turn around a poor record in finals if they are to do so however.





The German has led Liverpool in the finals of the EFL Cup, Europa League and Champions League, and lost all three.



