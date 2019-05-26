Rangers Target Ryan Kent Tipped To Be Aware of Interest From Championship Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers target Ryan Kent is tipped to be aware of interest from Aston Villa in his services, while the Villa Park club have also let Liverpool know they want the winger.



Kent has just finished a season-long loan at Rangers and the Gers are desperate to make sure they can bring him back for next term.













But Kent's performances north of the border have not gone unnoticed and a host of clubs are interested in securing his services, including Aston Villa.



And Kent is tipped to be likely aware of the interest, while Aston Villa have been in touch with Liverpool, according to the Sun's Alan Nixon.





It has been claimed that Aston Villa want to land Kent regardless of whether they can secure promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship playoff final against Derby County.







Aston Villa could be forced to pay around £10m if they want to sign the 22-year-old.



The final decision over his future rests with Kent, meaning Rangers may still be hopeful that he agrees to return to Ibrox for another season of development.





Kent has also been attracting interest from Fulham and Huddersfield Town, two clubs who will be playing in the Championship next season.



