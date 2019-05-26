XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/05/2019 - 15:03 BST

Rangers Target Ryan Kent Tipped To Be Aware of Interest From Championship Giants

 




Rangers target Ryan Kent is tipped to be aware of interest from Aston Villa in his services, while the Villa Park club have also let Liverpool know they want the winger.

Kent has just finished a season-long loan at Rangers and the Gers are desperate to make sure they can bring him back for next term.  


 



But Kent's performances north of the border have not gone unnoticed and a host of clubs are interested in securing his services, including Aston Villa.

And Kent is tipped to be likely aware of the interest, while Aston Villa have been in touch with Liverpool, according to the Sun's Alan Nixon.
 


It has been claimed that Aston Villa want to land Kent regardless of whether they can secure promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship playoff final against Derby County.



Aston Villa could be forced to pay around £10m if they want to sign the 22-year-old.

The final decision over his future rests with Kent, meaning Rangers may still be hopeful that he agrees to return to Ibrox for another season of development.
 


Kent has also been attracting interest from Fulham and Huddersfield Town, two clubs who will be playing in the Championship next season.

 