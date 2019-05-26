Real Madrid Contact Agents of Tottenham Hotspur Target, Ask About Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid have made contact with the agents of Tottenham Hotspur target Giovani Lo Celso as they bid to position themselves in the race for the Argentine.



Lo Celso spent the season on loan at Real Betis from Paris Saint-Germain and his performances in Seville convinced the Spanish side to take advantage of a purchase option to sign him for €22m.













Betis could be making a quickfire profit on Lo Celso this summer, despite PSG being due 20 per cent of any future sale, and Tottenham have already reportedly put in a bid to take him to England.



They face significant competition, with Manchester United mulling a move.





And, according to Madrid-based daily Marca, Real Madrid have got in touch with his agents in an effort to understand his plans for the summer.







Los Blancos could push into the chase for his signature, but Betis are determined to extract the maximum possible value from any sale.



Lo Celso has a release clause of €100m in his contract at Betis.





And Betis believe that if Lo Celso is to be sold then it should be for a figure close to his €100m clause.



