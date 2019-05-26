This Is Why Rangers Fans Pleased With Neil Lennon Appointment – Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Alex Rae has pinpointed the reason he believes Rangers fans are happy with Celtic's decision to appoint Neil Lennon as their permanent manager.



Celtic reacted to the completion of a treble treble by beating Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday by handing Lennon the permanent manager's job at Celtic Park.













The Bhoys had been linked with a number of potential appointments, including Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez.



Some Celtic fans have been left underwhelmed by Lennon getting the job, while many Rangers supporters are pleased with their rivals' appointment.





And former Rangers star Rae has explained why he feels a number of the Gers faithful are pleased.







"They [Rangers fans] think if it had been Rafa Benitez or someone of that stature then they think they [Celtic] would have been able to attract better players", he said on BT Sport Football.



"They don't see that same problem in Neil Lennon."





Both Celtic and Rangers are expected to look to do significant business in the summer transfer window as the race to win next season's Scotish Premiership heats up.



Steven Gerrard will be entering his second season as Rangers boss, while Celtic fans will want Lennon to make sure the Gers do not close the gap.



