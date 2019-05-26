We Had Crazy Talk – Dutch Star Admits Speaking With Liverpool Target Steven Bergwijn On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Donny van de Beek has admitted talking with Liverpool and Manchester United linked Steven Bergwijn about his future, but insists the PSV Eindhoven winger will make up his own mind.



Bergwijn is expected to leave Eindhoven over the course of the summer and, in addition to being linked with the Premier League heavyweights, has also emerged as an ambitious target for Van de Beek's club Ajax.













PSV are clear that they do not want to sell to their Dutch rivals and it remains to be seen if they rethink their stance.



Van de Beek, who has been training with Bergwijn for the Dutch national team, has revealed he has spoken with the winger about his future.





"Of course we had a bit of a crazy talk, but he still has a contract with PSV", Van de Beek said on Veronica Inside.







"Steven has to make the choice: another club or stay there.



"He has to decide for himself. I cannot say anything about that."





Van de Beek has himself been linked with a summer move on the back of his strong performances for Ajax this season, but he dismissed any thoughts that whether Bergwijn arrives in Amsterdam or not will affect his own future.



"It does not depend on that.



"I am fine at Ajax", the midfielder added.



Bergwijn played in all but one Eredivisie game for PSV over the course of the season, scoring 14 goals and providing 12 assists.



