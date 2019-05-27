XRegister
27/05/2019 - 21:32 BST

Agent of West Ham Linked Edin Dzeko Rubbishes Turkey Trip Claims

 




The agent of West Ham and Inter linked striker Edin Dzeko has denied his client is on his way to Turkey for talks with Fenerbahce.

Dzeko could be on the move from Roma in the summer and has been linked with a host of clubs.  


 



Incoming Inter coach Antonio Conte, who wanted to sign Dzeko when in charge at Chelsea, is keen, while former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini has been mooted as wanting to reunite with the Bosnian at West Ham.

But Fenerbahce have also been linked with Dzeko and it was claimed in the Turkish media that the striker is on his way to Turkey for talks.
 


Agent Irfan Redzepagic has however rubbished such suggestions and says the striker is relaxing on holiday.



"I have heard these reports as well from Turkish media and I don’t know where they come from", he told SempreInter.com.

"He is on holiday right now."
 


The 33-year-old netted 14 times for Roma, across all competitions this season, including striking in a 2-0 win over Serie A champions Juventus earlier this month.

However, Dzeko is now entering his final year under contract with the capital club.

 