Arsenal Test Water Over 20-Year-Old Goalkeeper

Arsenal have taken soundings over the availability of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.



With Petr Cech set to retire at the end of the season, Arsenal are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper and it is claimed they may opt to go for someone able to fight Bernd Leno for the number 1 spot, rather than a simple cover option.













According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Gunners have been testing the water over AC Milan shot-stopper Donnarumma.



The Rossoneri value the 20-year-old goalkeeper at around the €70m mark, viewing the sum Liverpool paid to sign Alisson from Roma as the benchmark.





Donnarumma is also not minded to leave AC Milan and wants to stay at the club.







Arsenal are tipped to be working with a reduced budget over the summer unless they can beat Chelsea in the Europa League final to book a ticket into next season's Champions League.



Donnarumma is locked down on a contract with AC Milan until the summer of 2021.





The Italian giants, who finished fifth in Serie A this season, are also working within the constraints of financial fair play regulations.



