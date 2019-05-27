Benfica Star Admits Keeping Manchester United Target Joao Felix Tough

Follow @insidefutbol





Benfica midfielder Pizzi has conceded it will be very complicated for the Portuguese giants to keep hold of Manchester City and Manchester United target Joao Felix.



Felix, who was promoted to the first team last summer, has been a revelation for Benfica during their recently concluded title-winning league campaign in Portugal.











The 19-year-old has already established himself as one of the biggest talents in world football, after netting 20 goals and registering 11 assists in all competitions this term.



As such, Felix has popped up on the radar of several European bigwigs, including Manchester City and Manchester United from the Premier League, this summer.





And in the wake of rumoured interest in Felix from several top clubs in Europe, Pizzi feels it will be very complicated for Benfica to keep hold of the hugely-talented youngster.







The midfielder admitted he would ideally want Felix to stay with Benfica for many years, but conceded it is difficult considering how the transfer market works.



Pizzi also insisted that he is 100 per cent sure that Felix will become a world-class player in the future, irrespective of where he plays his football beyond the summer.





“What I would like best is for him to stay here at Benfica for many, many years”, Pizzi told Portuguese channel TVI in an interview.



“Although we know that, in the way the market is, this will be very complicated.



“But I'm sure that Joao Felix will be a world-class player.”



Benfica have attached a release clause worth €120m to Felix’s contract with the club that runs until 2023.

