06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/05/2019 - 16:19 BST

Fenerbahce Put Contract Offer On Table For Liverpool and Tottenham Linked Attacker

 




Fenerbahce have made an official contract offer to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Max Kruse, who is leaving Werder Bremen this summer on a free transfer.

Kruse has refused to sign an extension that would keep him at Werder Bremen beyond this summer, as he aims to move elsewhere in search of a fresh challenge.  

 



The 31-year-old will be available on a free transfer after his contract with the Bundesliga outfit expires at the end of next month.

As such, Kruse has piqued the interest of several clubs, including Premier League pair Liverpool and Tottenham, who are alive to a bargain signing to add squad depth.
 


However, according to Turkish correspondent Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Fenerbahce have now firmed up their interest in Kruse by making an official contract offer to the player.



It is claimed the Turkish giants have proposed a two-year contract to Kruse with the additional option of extending to for another year.

Despite the offer on the table, it remains to be seen whether Kruse prefers a move to the Turkish Super Lig over other options.
 


And the offer from Fenerbahce could tempt either Liverpool or Tottenham to step up their chase for Kruse, in a bid to lure him to the glamour of the Premier League.

Kruse netted 12 goals and registered 14 assists for his team-mates during the recently concluded domestic campaign for Werder Bremen.   
 