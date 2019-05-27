He Reminds Me of Kyle Walker – Former Southampton Star Hails Saints Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Southampton captain Jason Dodd has admitted that Saints full-back Yan Valery reminds him of Kyle Walker at Manchester City.



Valery, who has just finished his first season at senior level with the Saints, made 23 appearances in the Premier League during their recently concluded league campaign.













The Frenchman has quickly established himself as a dependable option at right-back and impressed with his attacking abilities that yielded two goals and an assist this term.



And following Valery’s breakthrough season at St Mary’s Stadium, Dodd has admitted the youngster reminds him of one of the more accomplished right-backs in the division in Walker at Manchester City.





The former Saints captain reflected on Valery’s impressive attacking traits and compared it to the likes of Walker and other full-backs, who are equally good going forward.







Dodd also insisted that Valery deserves all the credit he has been getting in recent times for his performances on the south coast.



"He reminds me of Kyle Walker and the best full-backs in the Premier League, who are now are more offensive”, Dodds was quoted as saying by the Daily Echo.





“They’re good at going forward and bombing on – and he’s got that in abundance.



“He’s a got a great shot on him and is quick.



"He’s performing really well and deserves the plaudits he’s getting.”



Valery, who joined the Saints academy from Rennes in 2015, has a contract that runs until 2023 at St Mary’s Stadium.

