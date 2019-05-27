I Have Career Plan – Arsenal Linked Arne Maier On Hertha Berlin Continuation Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Highly-rated Hertha Berlin talent Arne Maier, who has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United this season, insists he is in no rush to move on from the Bundesliga club, but does have a career plan.



The 20-year-old midfielder has been tipped for big things and Hertha Berlin could find themselves tested with offers for his services this summer.













But if bids do arrive, the Bundesliga side will not find Maier chomping at the bit to leave, with the midfielder keen to continue his association with the club.



He told German magazine Kicker: "My desire for another year at Hertha is great."





Maier does though have an idea of how he wants to see his career progress.







"Of course I want to play in the Champions League some day.



"But I still have time and patience in that regard.





"I have a career plan."



Maier, a product of the Hertha Berlin youth academy, clocked up 24 appearances in the Bundesliga for the capital club this season.



He remains under contract at the club until 2022 and will be looking to shine this summer at the European Under-21 Championship for Germany; Maier has been capped by Germany Under-21s on five occasions.



Germany have been drawn in Group B for the tournament in Italy, alongside Denmark, Serbia and Austria.



