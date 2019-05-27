XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/05/2019 - 10:21 BST

I Want To Model Game On Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Lanzini – West Ham Talent

 




West Ham United talent Louie Watson has revealed he wants to model his game around Kevin De Bruyne and Manuel Lanzini in the future.

Watson, who joined the Hammers at the age of 12, has just signed his first professional contract with the club at the London Stadium.


 



The midfielder will be eyeing becoming a regular member of the Hammers Under-23s side in the Premier League 2 next season, as he aims to progress through the ranks in east London.

And in the wake of signing his first professional contract with West Ham, Watson has revealed he wants to model his game around De Bruyne and Lanzini in the future.
 


The 17-year-old is confident about his ability to open up defences by beating players and scoring goals and insists he wants to continue developing to reach the top, just like De Bruyne and Lanzini.



“Playing in that No10 position, I feel like I can open up defences, I can beat players, score goals and assist goals”, Watson told the club’s official website.

“That’s where I want to be when I get to the top.
 


“Players like De Bruyne and Lanzini are the best at what they do and who I want to be like when I’m older, breaking down defences and dominating teams.

“That’s what I want to be doing.”

Watson directly contributed to four goals in eight games for West Ham during the Under-18 Premier League this season.   
 