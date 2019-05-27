XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/05/2019 - 15:57 BST

Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa Talks Heading In Right Direction

 




Leeds United could arrive at a decision over extending Marcelo Bielsa’s contract for another year in the coming days as discussions between the two parties continue to remain positive, it has been claimed.

The Whites have the option of extending Bielsa’s stay at Elland Road for another year and they have made it clear they want him to continue at the helm for at least another season.  


 



However, both parties have yet to reach an agreement on the decision to trigger the extension, as talks continue to progress between them.

And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds could arrive at the decision over extending Bielsa’s contract in the coming days after discussions continue to remain positive between the parties.
 


It is claimed the Whites will be hoping to wrap up things in the next few days, as they continue to tread down the right direction in terms of reaching an agreement.



Despite the potential renewal of Bielsa, it remains to be seen whether Leeds are financially capable enough to make valuable additions in the summer transfer window.

The west Yorkshire giants are a loss making club and finances continue to remain tight, as confirmed by owner Andrea Radrizzani.
 


As such, it remains to be seen whether Bielsa will have the luxury of bringing in quality recruits this summer.

Leeds have failed to return to the Premier League, since suffering relegation in 2004.

Bielsa’s impressive work at Elland Road has not gone unnoticed, with Celta Vigo and Roma mooted as potential suitors for the Argentine this summer.   
 