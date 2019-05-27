Liverpool Fans Deserve Champions League Success – Reds Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has insisted the club's supporters deserve to celebrate a major trophy and hopes the Reds can take that "final step" and win the Champions League.



Jurgen Klopp's side take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.









Liverpool's home ground, Anfield, has a reputation for being one of the most intimidating stadiums to play at, and the belief was once again reaffirmed in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.



Following a 3-0 defeat at the Camp Nou, the Reds turned the tie around at Anfield, recording a 4-0 aggregate win on the night, with the supporters giving their all to motivate their team.





Robertson has insisted the fans deserve to see their team win a trophy, especially after falling short in last season's Champions League final and this year's Premier League.







Speaking to Liverpool's official website, he said: "The way the fans have conducted themselves this season as well, they deserve a trophy after the disappointment of last season and obviously the last day of this season.



"We hope that we can do that for them and we hope we can do it for the club. That's got to be our motivation.





"The fans since I've got here have been different class and I'm sure they've been like that for years and years because they're well renowned to be the best.



"We need to try to repay them.



"We know how happy that will make them if we can take that final step and go and lift the trophy – it's what they deserve."



Saturday's match will mark Klopp's third Champions League final appearance, having recorded his first with Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

