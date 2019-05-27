Lots of Respect For Tottenham But We’ve Got Good Team – Liverpool Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Divock Origi has insisted his side have a lot of respect for Tottenham Hotspur, but says the Reds are also aware of their own qualities.



After suffering a 3-0 defeat at Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, the Reds mounted an astonishing comeback in the return leg at Anfield, registering a 4-0 win on the night to send themselves through to the final.











Now they will face Premier League rivals Tottenham in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on 1st June, marking the first all-English Champions League final since 2008.



Origi, who scored the decisive goal that sent the Reds through to Madrid, has insisted Liverpool have plenty of respect for the Lilywhites, but are also confident of getting the job done.





"They have a super team. We played against them a couple of times and we know they have danger from all angles, which makes the game so beautiful. It’s going to be a special game for us", Origi told Liverpool's official site, looking ahead to the Tottenham clash.







"We have a lot of respect for them but we also know we have a very good team. We have big qualities and, above everything, we’ll play with a big heart.



"It will be a mountain to climb for us – but a good mountain.







"With preparation and training, we’ll feel confident for the game."



Liverpool beat Tottenham in both their Premier League meetings this season, registering 2-1 wins, both home and away.

