XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/05/2019 - 23:24 BST

Lyon Inflexible Over Manchester United Target Moussa Dembele

 




Lyon are continuing to be inflexible over the question of Atletico Madrid and Manchester United target Moussa Dembele leaving this summer.

Les Gones swooped to snap up Dembele from Scottish champions Celtic last summer and he has impressed in his first season at the club.  


 



Dembele netted 15 times in Ligue 1 and has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

Lyon are willing to consider offers for some players to leave this summer but, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, they remain inflexible on Dembele.
 


Lyon do not want to sell Dembele just a year after snapping him up from Celtic for €20m.



It remains to be seen if a big proposal could turn Les Gones' head, but the club have qualified for next season's Champions League and believe they can bring in money from other sales.

Dembele scored three goals in Lyon's final five Ligue 1 games and scored in a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in March.
 


His contract at Lyon runs until 2023.

 