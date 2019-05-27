Lyon Inflexible Over Manchester United Target Moussa Dembele

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon are continuing to be inflexible over the question of Atletico Madrid and Manchester United target Moussa Dembele leaving this summer.



Les Gones swooped to snap up Dembele from Scottish champions Celtic last summer and he has impressed in his first season at the club.













Dembele netted 15 times in Ligue 1 and has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.



Lyon are willing to consider offers for some players to leave this summer but, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, they remain inflexible on Dembele.





Lyon do not want to sell Dembele just a year after snapping him up from Celtic for €20m.







It remains to be seen if a big proposal could turn Les Gones' head, but the club have qualified for next season's Champions League and believe they can bring in money from other sales.



Dembele scored three goals in Lyon's final five Ligue 1 games and scored in a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in March.





His contract at Lyon runs until 2023.



