06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/05/2019 - 17:13 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Not Willing To Be Drawn On Future

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to comment on his future at the club and insists he is solely focused on the Champions League final against Liverpool.

The north Londoners will contest their first ever Champions League final on Saturday, when they lock horns with Premier League rivals Liverpool in Madrid.  

 



And in the wake of a successful season without any spending on transfers, Pochettino’s impressive work has hardly gone unnoticed by other clubs.

Juventus have been linked with a potential move for Pochettino after the Champions League final, as they aim to replace the outgoing Massimiliano Allegri.
 


Despite the rumours, Pochettino has refused to comment on his future at the club and instead, stressed he is solely focused on the Champions League final against Liverpool.



The Argentine tactician claimed nothing is more important than the football club at this moment in time and reiterated he will only talk about such links after the final in Madrid.

“Today nothing is more important than the future ahead”, Pochettino told a press conference.
 


“We can make history, we can write our history and provide our fans and family with the best happiness in football.

“To think about individual things is a bit embarrassing and a shame. I am not important. We have bigger things ahead.

“To play with all the emotions that this competition generates, I am nothing to worry about.

“Rumours are rumours and are there. Our focus is 200% on the final.

"After the final we will have time to talk.”

Pochettino signed a five-year contract worth up to £8.5m each year with Spurs last summer.   
 