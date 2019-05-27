Mauricio Pochettino Provides Harry Kane Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed Harry Kane's situation is "very positive" but is unwilling to be drawn on whether he will be involved against Liverpool.



The Lilywhites take on Premier League rivals Liverpool in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Saturday.











Kane has not featured for the north London outfit since limping off in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.



Having sat out nine games since that night, Kane is desperate to feature in the final and has started taking part in group training with his team-mates.





With the kick-off only four days away, Pochettino has issued an injury-update on his star striker, revealing his condition is very positive.







Speaking at a press conference, he said: "I think Harry Kane is in the last week, Friday and Saturday, start to be involved with the group.



"Very positive the situation with him. We have one week ahead to see how he is progressing.





"It’s so important that he feels well and he’s very positive.



"We’ll see what happens. I cannot say if he’ll be 100% fit or starting, or on the bench or out."



Kane has featured in 39 games for Tottenham this season, registering 24 goals and six assists.

