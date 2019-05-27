XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/05/2019 - 22:35 BST

Missing Liverpool Move Affected Nabil Fekir – Gerard Houllier

 




Gerard Houllier believes that missing out on a move to Liverpool was a big psychological blow for Nabil Fekir and the Lyon star may need to move on this summer.

Fekir looked set to link up with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield last year, but the deal fell apart at the last minute and the attacking midfielder remained at Lyon.  


 



The 25-year-old has found the recently concluded season tough going and Houllier believes that coming within a whisker of joining Liverpool left its mark on him.

Houllier told French radio station RMC: "It was psychological extremely difficult for him. He may not have found a motivation that was as constant as usual."
 


Fekir, Houllier believes, may well need to move on from Lyon in a bid to rediscover his best form.



"Maybe he needs another challenge, to see something else and his Lyon adventure is at an end."

The midfielder has been tipped to leave Lyon this summer, with Les Gones happy to let him go for the right price.
 


It remains to be seen where Fekir might continue his career when he exits Lyon.

Fekir scored 12 goals for Lyon this season, along with chipping in with nine assists, as the club finished third in the Ligue 1 standings, qualifying for the Champions League.

 