Of Course I Could Stay – Liverpool Target Maxwel Cornet Comments On Future

Liverpool target Maxwel Cornet has insisted he cannot rule out staying at Lyon into next season.



The 22-year-old is expected to be in demand over the summer and has been linked with a potential move to Champions League finalists Liverpool.













But Cornet insists that a departure from Lyon cannot be taken for granted as president Jean-Michel Aulas has informed him of his key status at the club.



And the Ivory Coast international says that he will see what the situation looks like after the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.





"I had the wish to go elsewhere, but the president made me understand that he was counting on me", Cornet told French sports daily L'Equipe.







"We talked about an extension, but we did not find common ground.



"So we decided to finish the season and see for sure. We will see after the CAN.





"Of course [I could stay].



"I made it clear to the president in January. We'll see", the forward added.



Cornet is under contract with Lyon until the summer of 2021, meaning Les Gones may view this summer as being the moment when his transfer value will be at its highest if he does not pen a fresh agreement.



He scored seven times in Ligue 1 this season, helping Lyon to a third place finish; six of his goals came in the final five games.



