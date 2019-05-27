Photo: Former Leeds Star Ronaldo Vieira Hails First Season In Serie A

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ronaldo Vieira has hailed his debut season in Italian football after Sampdoria signed off on their Serie A campaign by beating Juventus 2-0.



Sampdoria beat the Bianconeri in their final match of the Serie A 2018/19 campaign, with late goals from Gregoire Defrel and Gianluca Caprari sealing the win for the hosts.













Vieira, who joined Sampdoria from Leeds just last summer, helped the Italian side to finish in ninth place.



Rated as one of the most promising talents at Elland Road before he moved, Sampdoria eased Vieira into the Italian game this term.





The former Leeds star ends the season having made 14 appearances in Serie A.







The 20-year-old midfielder was not included in the starting eleven against Juventus, but put on an impressive performance after coming on for the final 20 minutes.



After the match, he hailed his first season in Italy, thanking the fans for their relentless support throughout the campaign.





Vieira wrote on social media: "Great way to end the season with a 2-0 win against the league winners.



"Thank you for your support throughout the season."



Vieira joined Leeds in 2015 and rose through the club's Academy before making his debut in 2016.



Needing to balance the books, Leeds sold him for around £7m.



