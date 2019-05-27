Rangers Must Get Close To £1m Mark To Bag Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Oldham Athletic are holding out for an offer of around the £1m mark to let Rangers target George Edmundson leave the club this summer.



Steven Gerrard has already initiated operations to forge a formidable squad for next season, as Rangers aim to usurp bitter rivals Celtic from the summit of Scottish football.













Despite the addition of Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Steven Davis, the Gers are still actively involved in the market to rope in further additions to bolster their ranks.



As such, the Old Firm giants have zeroed in on Edmundson, who has enjoyed a stellar season with Oldham in England's League Two, where he was named in the team of the season.





Rangers have already seen bids of £450,000 and £500,000 rejected by Oldham for Edmundson.







And, according to the Evening Times, Oldham are looking to get closer to the £1m mark in order to agree to sell the 21-year-old.



And in addition to the offers from Rangers, Edmundson has also been the subject of failed bids from as many as three clubs within England.





Rangers will face stern competition from the likes of Derby County, Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Stoke City for the services of Edmundson this summer.



The 21-year-old, who was named Player of the Year at Oldham last season, has entered the final year of his contract at Boundary Park.



Edmundson has also handed in a transfer request in a bid to secure a move away from Oldham this summer.

