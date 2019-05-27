Serie A Battle To Land Tottenham Hotspur Star Looming

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are prepared to battle Serie A rivals Napoli for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kieran Trippier this summer, it has been claimed.



Trippier has been linked with a move away from north London in recent weeks, amidst interest from several clubs during the summer transfer window.













The 28-year-old has emerged as a priority target for Napoli this summer, while Manchester United have also kept a close eye on his situation at Tottenham this term.



However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus are now prepared to battle it out with Napoli in a bid to secure the services of Trippier.





It is claimed the Italian champions have identified Trippier as a potential target to bolster their ranks this summer, as they aim to maintain their undisputed success in Serie A.







As such, the Bianconeri could go head-to-head with Napoli to try and snare Trippier away from north London this summer.



And although Spurs are under no pressure to offload Trippier ahead of next season, it remains to be seen whether they can be tempted with a flattering offer from the Italian clubs.





Trippier has notched up 37 appearances in all competitions this term.



He is under contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the summer of 2022.

