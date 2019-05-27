XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/05/2019 - 16:06 BST

Serie A Battle To Land Tottenham Hotspur Star Looming

 




Juventus are prepared to battle Serie A rivals Napoli for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kieran Trippier this summer, it has been claimed.

Trippier has been linked with a move away from north London in recent weeks, amidst interest from several clubs during the summer transfer window.  


 



The 28-year-old has emerged as a priority target for Napoli this summer, while Manchester United have also kept a close eye on his situation at Tottenham this term.

However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus are now prepared to battle it out with Napoli in a bid to secure the services of Trippier.
 


It is claimed the Italian champions have identified Trippier as a potential target to bolster their ranks this summer, as they aim to maintain their undisputed success in Serie A.



As such, the Bianconeri could go head-to-head with Napoli to try and snare Trippier away from north London this summer.

And although Spurs are under no pressure to offload Trippier ahead of next season, it remains to be seen whether they can be tempted with a flattering offer from the Italian clubs.
 


Trippier has notched up 37 appearances in all competitions this term.

He is under contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the summer of 2022.   
 