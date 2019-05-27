Team-mates Joked About Lack of Goals – Charlton Star On Win Over Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Charlton Athletic hero Patrick Bauer has revealed how his team-mates were joking about his lack of goals before the League One playoff final, admitting he is relieved to have finally ended the drought.



The Addicks beat Sunderland 2-1 in Sunday's League One playoff final at the Wembley Stadium, with Bauer's goal in the 94th minute separating the two promotion aspirants.











The win saw Charlton become the third team to book their place in the second tier of English football, with Luton Town and Barnsley securing the other two slots.



Charlton's hero of the match, Bauer, is known for his defensive prowess, and not for his work in the opposition box. But on Sunday, he stepped up to the plate and delivered for his team.





After the match, Bauer revealed how his team-mates had joked about his lack of goals, meaning he was even more satisfied to score.







"The boys were joking before the game because all season I haven't scored a goal", Bauer was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"I said to them during breakfast that maybe today is the day, and I would score a goal to help the team, and I'm absolutely delighted I succeeded."





Bauer, 26, moved to Charlton in 2015 and has made 135 appearances for the club.

