These Are Key Areas For Celtic To Strengthen – Former Bhoy On Transfer Needs

Former Celtic man Alan Stubbs has identified four key areas the Scottish champions must look to strengthen in the summer, claiming the Bhoys have a lot to do before next season gets under way.



Neil Lennon's side managed to complete an historic treble treble with a 2-1 win over Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.











Despite hogging all the domestic trophies for the third season running, there have been concerns from some Bhoys fans about Rangers closing the gap on Celtic.



Bitter rivals Rangers handed the Hoops a 2-0 defeat at Ibrox in their penultimate game of the season, raising questions about Celtic's squad depth.





With the Light Blues ready to go all out in the summer, Celtic have also been urged to bolster their squad, and former Bhoys star Stubbs insisted the champions need to shop for a couple of defenders, a midfielder, a winger, and even a striker in the summer.







"When you're at a club like Celtic, every summer seems to be important. But with what lies ahead and what Rangers will do in terms of strengthening, no-one is taking their eyes off the ball", Stubbs was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"Without putting Celtic under a huge amount of pressure, Rangers have certainly made them take notice. And I think that tells you that Rangers are a stronger team now.





"Looking at the Celtic team from the outside looking in, obviously they need a right-back. I still think they need a centre-back.



"I would say there are four, key areas – centre-back, right-back, midfield and a wide player.



"And I wouldn't rule out a striker as well.



"There's a lot to do."



It remains to be seen how much money Celtic will make available for now confirmed permanent manager Lennon to spend in the summer transfer window.

