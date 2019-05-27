We Were Fortunate To Beat Tottenham Last Time, Liverpool Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson has admitted the Reds did not have it all their own way against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield earlier this season and is expecting a cracking contest in the Champions League final.



The Reds take on the Lilywhites in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Saturday night.











Both Liverpool and Tottenham came from behind the semi-final to book their places in the final, setting up the first all-English final since Manchester United took on Chelsea in 2008.



In their previous meeting, at Anfield, the Reds were pushed relentlessly by the visitors and needed a stroke of luck in the form of a Toby Alderweirald own goal to nick a 2-1 win.





Robertson has admitted his team were indeed fortunate to get all three points at Anfield and is anticipating another good game in Madrid.







"They always seem to give us a good game and last season they got the upper hand on us", Robertson told his club's official site.



"This season we turned that around a wee bit.





"But I think the game at Anfield proves that we were quite lucky, they had a few big chances – but we were going for the title, so we had to win it and luckily we got a bit of luck right at the end."



Liverpool have beaten Tottenham in the last three encounters between the two teams, while Spurs have only got the better of the Reds once in the last 14 meetings.



