XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/05/2019 - 22:44 BST

We Were Fortunate To Beat Tottenham Last Time, Liverpool Star Admits

 




Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson has admitted the Reds did not have it all their own way against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield earlier this season and is expecting a cracking contest in the Champions League final. 

The Reds take on the Lilywhites in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Saturday night. 
  
 



Both Liverpool and Tottenham came from behind the semi-final to book their places in the final, setting up the first all-English final since Manchester United took on Chelsea in 2008. 

In their previous meeting, at Anfield, the Reds were pushed relentlessly by the visitors and needed a stroke of luck in the form of a Toby Alderweirald own goal to nick a 2-1 win. 
 


Robertson has admitted his team were indeed fortunate to get all three points at Anfield and is anticipating another good game in Madrid. 



"They always seem to give us a good game and last season they got the upper hand on us", Robertson told his club's official site.

"This season we turned that around a wee bit.
 


"But I think the game at Anfield proves that we were quite lucky, they had a few big chances – but we were going for the title, so we had to win it and luckily we got a bit of luck right at the end."

Liverpool have beaten Tottenham in the last three encounters between the two teams, while Spurs have only got the better of the Reds once in the last 14 meetings.

 